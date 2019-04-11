Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 nordstrom spring sale

Image: Nordstrom

When one of Nordstrom’s rare seasonal sales emerges, it’s important to pay attention, and right now, the department store’s best deals are coming out of hibernation to ring in the spring. Nordstrom’s Spring Sale features thousands upon thousands of on-sale items for men, women, kids, and home. So just be aware, it’s going to take some time to sift through it all.



Perhaps the best way to handle a massive sale like this is to filter by brand, and you can bet many of your favorites are going for a great price during this event. Nike, J.Crew, Levi’s, Adidas, PUMA, Cole Haan, Madewell, and so, so many more coveted brands are up for grabs for much less than usual.

For the guys, we particularly love this marked-down Billy Reid shirt jacket, this solid pair of Trask suede boots, or a trendy camp collar shirt. Meanwhile, ladies will find tons of shoes, handbags, and other accessories, including our favorite large Landon Duffle from Dagne Dover, at great prices. So what are you waiting for? Time to spring into action and shop this stellar sale.

#2 fanatics

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s the most wonderful time of the (sports) year, at least for buying team apparel. The NBA and NHL playoffs are ramping up, baseball is getting under way, and you can support your favorite team or school for 20% off at Fanatics with promo code SPRING20. That applies to all full price items (with a few exceptions like jerseys), so go fill up a cart.



The NBA and NHL stuff is obvious given the circumstances, but we want to give a special shout out to the Copa de la Diversión Minor League Baseball alternate New Era hats. I want every single one of them, from the San Antonio Flying Chanclas to the El Paso Margaritas to the Durham Malde Ojos to the Clinton Elotes.

#3 tvs from massdrop

If you want the highest end TVs at...a somewhat below the highest end budget, Massdrop is the place to shop. As usual, they’ve got three of the biggest and best TVs on sale for way less than anybody else today.

Leading the way at 65" and 75" is Samsung’s Q9FN, its best consumer level TV from the 2018 model year. The smaller one is priced at an all-time low $1,899, and the 75" will set you back $3,000. So what makes them worth that much? A laundry list of features you’d want in a high-end TV, including quantum dot technology for better colors, full array backlighting for deeper blacks, Samsung’s best HDR technology, and even Ambient Mode, which turns your TV into a piece of artwork, or blends it into your wall when not in use.

If you want to step up to 85", Sony’s X850F is marked down to $2,299, a bargain for a screen of that size. It’s not as high-end a set as the Samsung—notably, it lacks full array backlighting, and only supports HDR10—it’ll still look great, and it’s still huge.

#4 microsd card

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage take up a lot of space, so if you need 256GB of storage on a card the size of your pinkie nail, this deal’s for you. $37 is the best price we’ve ever seen on a card with this capacity from any major manufacturer.



#5 tarte cosmetics

Image: Tarte Cosmetics

Here’s a sweet deal to spice up your makeup bag: Tarte Cosmetics is taking 25% off their entire site for their Friends & Family sale event. Even better, Tarte Rewards members get 30% off — and it’s free to sign up for the program. Use promo code BESTIES, and stock up on everything from the brand’s famed foundation to skincare products to eyeshadow palettes to take advantage of free shipping on orders of $40 or more.

#6 vremi

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vremi: What started with a clever olive oil bottle has expanded to a full line of affordable kitchen accessories on Amazon, and three of them are even more affordable today with promo code VREMI40APRIL. That’ll take 40% off a wine gift set, a hand mixer, and a personal blender for making smoothies on the go.



#7 chemical guys

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, a ton of Chemical Guys car care products are on sale for some of the best prices ever as part of Amazon’s Gold Box.

If you aren’t sure what to get, one of the affordable starter kits are a good place to start. Several are available in the sale, including some that come with a bucket.

Lots of individual products are available as well, so for all of the deals, drive over to Amazon before these deals expire at the end of the day.

#8 cole haan

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Kick up your heels in celebration of this sale on Cole Haan shoes for men and women. A selection of footwear, including sneakers, slip-ons, and oxfords, is 50% off or more with promo code APRILSTEAL, so score some new shoes for spring and beyond at highly reasonable prices.



#9 god of war

God of War | $30 | Amazon

God of War is pretty spectacular, and if you still haven’t grabbed a copy for your PS4, Amazon’s marked the game down to $30. That’s its best price of the year (though it was cheaper around the holiday season), so this is a deal that will make your papa proud.

#10 metal wine glasses

Photo: Amazon

You can bring your wine to the pool this summer; you just can’t do it in a glass. This is a good rule and one that you should follow! Instead, grab this 4-pack of metal wine glasses for $22 with promo code KJWINE, complete with a bonus wine stopper. And unlike your actual wine glasses, these are dishwasher safe. Cheers!