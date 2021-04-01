The 10 Best Deals of April 1, 2021

Graphic : Juliana Clark

It’s April 1, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Escape the current dystopia with the PlayStation Plus - 12 Months. Say goodbye to unhealthy snacks with the Gluten-Free Healthy Snacks Care Package. And cleanse your space with the TaoTronics Air Purifier.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: PS Plus 1 Year



PlayStation Plus - 12 Months APRILGAMESAREHERE Graphic : The Inventory

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $27 after service fees from Eneba by using the code APRILGAMESAREHERE at checkout. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

G/O Media may get a commission PS Plus 12 Month Membership Buy for $27 at Eneba Use the promo code APRILGAMESAREHERE

#2: Gluten-Free Snack GoldBox

Gluten-Free Healthy Snacks Care Package Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Whether you are or someone you love has a gluten intolerance it can make eating less enjoyable as it narrows what you can have. Even if you are gluten sensitive like me, the selection of options can be found wanting depending on where you are. This wonderful bundle of twenty gluten-free snacks from Gift Box is curated just for your sensitive system. Save 15% on the Gluten-Free Healthy Snacks Care Package right now.

These boxes are great for discovering new treats. I’ve always been a fan of ones that put together goodies from around the world; it’s like a passport for your tastebuds. In this case, if you are new to your gluten-free life (I’m actually this person), finding tasty treats for an afternoon pick me up can be an interesting challenge. Not wanting to spend a lot on a giant unknown bundle of chips, these smaller bags are ideal to see what you might like for future noshes in between meals. Each snack is guaranteed to have expiration dates at least fifty days out from when they arrive, no need to rush and try them all at once. It’s delivered conveniently to you or your someone special in a sturdy protective box, so no smashed goods. This is a great step in your journey towards a happier tummy and healthier life.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

#3: Bloodborne: The Board Game

Bloodborne: The Board Game Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

This is the Dark Souls of board games. No wait, I guess Dark Souls: The Board Game is the Dark Souls of board games. I guess it’s more accurate to say this is the Bloodborne of board games, because it’s Bloodborne: The Board Game. That’s right, the Dark Souls-like Soulslike game from the creators of Dark Souls is now a board game, just like Dark Souls: The Board Game. Similar to Dark Souls: The Board Game, Bloodborne: The Board Game is a one to four player board game based on Bloodborne. Just like Bloodborne, Bloodborne: The Board Game features the Dark Souls of board game gameplay. There are branching quests and a tabletop combat system that draws inspiration from Bloodborne, which draws inspiration from Dark Souls. Bloodborne: The Board Game also Dark Souls, which Bloodborne. It’s worth nothing that Dark Souls, Dark Souls. Also Bloodborne. Dark Souls Bloodborne board game: Bloodborne. Dark. Dark. Bl. Da. D.

Bloodborne: The Board Game is on sale for $80 at Amazon today.

#4: RAVPower MagSafe

RAVPower MagSafe Charger KJ012RPWC Image : RAVPower

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.

Here’s a more cost-effective unofficial MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for just $16 right now when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KJ012RPWC at checkout. That’s less than one-third the price of buying Apple’s own components.

#5: TaoTronics AIr Purifier

TaoTronics Air Purifier 24AP008 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $96 when you use promo code 24AP008 at checkout, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty ass apartment. It’s $24 off the list price right now when you use the code.

#6: Aukey true Wireless Sport Earbuds

Aukey True Wireless Sport Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

As I’ve been testing a myriad of products from Aukey, one thing is certain; each is great quality for the price. Don’t be a fool and miss this deal today. Treat yourself and save 45% on these True Wireless Sport Earbuds with the clipped coupon.

As with most of these secure fit earbuds, they’re built for a fast-paced life. These were made for the gym, hikes, runs, the court, and anything else for those adventurers with an active lifestyle. I’ve found ear-hooks are an acquired taste, but they definitely ensure everything stays where it needs to. And these are obviously waterproof to protect against sweat. Great bass and full sound given their size. Expect around thirty-five hours of playtime with the case, so you’ll get just about seven hours off of a single charge. A great value for a set of earbuds to take on the road with you.

These will ship free for Prime members.

#7: Anker soundcore Liberty Air 2

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Hello, hello. If you’re reading this it means that you may be somewhat interested in audio, or at the very least, are in the market for a new, affordable pair of headphones. Well, look no further than these Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones, down to $100 from the original list price of $130. Available in four colors, The Souncore Liberty 2 Pros are the latest in a steady brand compatible with both Apple and Andriod. The headphones themselves have targeted ANC (active noise cancellation) and boasts HearID, a personalized EQ that looks inside your ears and analyzes the shape for a customized listening experience.

The Liberty Air 2 Pros also have up to 26 hours of playtime and seven hours of playback with just one charge, and if you use the charging case (you should!), you’ll get three re-charges. Of course, they come with noise-canceling microphones so you can take Zoom calls in peace, especially if you have too thin walls and too loud neighbors. And honestly, these are great competition to the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro which are about $150 and $250, respectfully.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#8: Acer Computing Sale

Up to 28% Off Acer Products Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

You need computer stuff? We’ve got computer stuff! Amazon is little running a sale on Acer products that includes monitors, mice, and a “gaming backpack.” I don’t know what that means, but I guess it’s a backpack for gamers. If you have no need for a gaming backpack, you can grab a 144Hz 23.6" full HD monitor for $150. That might be perfect if you’re looking for an inexpensive monitor and don’t need 4K power. You could also grab a Predator Cestus gaming mouse for $45 and click on things very well. If you really want to go all out, Acer’s Aspire Desktop PC is down to $450. Combine all three and hey, you’re most of the way to a modest, but totally usable PC setup for under $1,000. If only you had a gaming backpack to put it all in, though.

#9: Nectium Batteries

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of NECTIUM AA batteries for just $15 when you use promo code 64AT2XTM, or a 48-pack of AAA batteries for $13 with the same code.

Don’t need as many batteries? Snag an 8-pack of AA batteries or an 8-pack of AAA batteries for just over $4 when you use promo code 64AT2XTM. No matter which pack you choose, you’ll save 40% off the list price with this code.

#10: Outriders PS4

Outriders (PS4)

Screenshot : People Can Fly

Happy Outriders launch day, you big nerds! People Can Fly’s new third-person shooter is here and so far, hey, it’s fun! The looter shooter has quite a bit of content to explore and some extremely cool loot to collect. I already have a gun that shocks people and a perk that makes my melee poison AND freeze people. You love to see it. If you have an Xbox console, you can play it for free via Xbox Game Pass, but PlayStation owners will need to buy it. Sorry! I don’t make the rules! If you want to save a little money, Walmart has the PS4 Day 1 edition down to $50. It’s better than nothing.

