#1: REFURBISHED HOMEPOD

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s HomePod is a lot more attractive now that AirPlay 2 is out, and you can get a refurb from Woot for $235 today, a big down drop from the usual $349. This is one of the cheapest we’ve seen this particular unit, about $5 off the lowest we’ve ever seen. (There’s a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty, too.)

#2: MACBOOK GOLD BOX

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Need a new, beautiful laptop? Not a big fan of non-USB-C I/O ports? Today only, Amazon’s blowing out a bunch of refurbished MacBooks in the standard 12" and Touch Bar-equipped, 15" Pro models from mid-2017.

For those wondering, these are Amazon Renewed, not Apple Refurbished. Which means they have a shorter warranty provided by Amazon, not that amazing 1-year Apple warranty.

Just remember that this is a Gold Box deal, so the clock is ticking. These prices will go away at the end of the day, and I suspect some models will sell out early.

#3: USB-C EXCLUSIVE

Photo: Amazon

If you own a modern laptop with USB-C ports—like, say, one of these MacBooks—you’re probably going to need an adapter like this one to plug stuff in, at least for awhile. Clip the 5% coupon and use promo code KINJAXLD at checkout to get it for just $28, which is a stellar price for one of these.



This particular dongle includes a USB-C passthrough port for charging, a 4K HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a trio of USB 3.0 ports for your legacy devices.

#4: HOME DEPOT SALE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like to do a lot of work in the garage—or hell, even if you simply own a car—Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day has some deals worth redlining your budget for.



The sale ranges from affordable basics like tire pressure gauges and cargo bags, to things that most people should own like jacks and jump starters, all the way to high-end two and four-post lifts. Just be warned; all of the prices go back to normal at the end of the day, so you’ll want to make good time on this sale.

#5: EVERLANE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s unusual for jeans enter the fold in Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section, but today, there they are. And not one, but two women’s styles are up for grabs at 30% and 20% off, respectively: The Modern Boyfriend Jean, a relaxed-fit style available in three washes (light blue, mid blue, and black) for $48; and The Mid-Rise Skinny Jean, a cropped slim-cut jean with a 9-inch rise going for $55. Don’t lose out on this rare chance pick up some quality Everlane denim at a discount.

#6: SUPERFOOD POWDER

Photo: Amazon

Amazing Grass’s superfood organic powder has insanely good reviews, and each serving includes three or more servings of greens, fruits and vegetables that you can mix into just about anything.

For a limited time, you can save 25% on the popular powder, in the formulation of your choice. Eating more veggies in 2019 just got easier. Just note that you’ll need to use Subscribe & Save for this coupon to work (you can cancel after your first shipment), and you won’t see the discount until checkout.

#7: COLUMBIA SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Depending on where you live, winter is probably (hopefully) almost over, but just because the coldest season is soon to be in the past doesn’t mean you won’t need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for spring’s breeziest days are up to 60% off with promo code 2FEB60. Gear up now, and get ready whatever the weather throws your way.

#8: LUCKY BRAND SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Lucky you: Today, you can get stock up on a slew of bohemian-cool clothes that also happen to be marked down significantly. Lucky Brand is taking 40% to 60% off sale styles for men, women, plus, and kids, meaning you can fill your closet with shirts, tees, jackets, pants, and beyond that make you feel like you just found a four-leaf clover. Don’t press your luck; stock up on

#9: 50% OFF BONOBOS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s a new year, so get a new wardrobe to match the new you. Bonobos has added 200 new styles to their sale section, and you can take all of them home for an extra 50% off using promo code CHILL. Make space in your closet for essentials like chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside.

#10: SAMSUNG SSD

The best all-around SSD for most people is down to $69 for 500GB, which is the best price ever. It’d obviously be a great upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, but you could also stick it in a cheap enclosure to create your own, super-fast external drive.

