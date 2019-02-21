Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1: WOOL BALLS

Wool dryer balls are the hottest laundry invention of the decade, and you can get six extra large ones for $11 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Just toss them in your dryer, and your clothes will dry faster, come out softer, and have fewer wrinkles at the end of the cycle.



At the very least, you should use dryer balls instead of fabric softener or dryer sheets when drying towels and workout gear, as chemical fabric softener leaves a residue that makes fabrics less water absorbent, which is obviously an issue in both cases.

#2: EDIFIER SPEAKERS

Listen up, Edifier makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is discounting the R2000DB Bookshelf Speaker to just $200.

These offer fantastic audio quality—surpassing that of the Sonos Play:5. But as far as features go, these offer a variety of inputs, including aux, optical, Bluetooth connectivity, and a remote control. These lack the voice-control powers of smarter devices, but that’s easily remediable with the addition of an Echo Dot or the disappearing Chromecast Audio.

This $50 discount is the biggest we’ve seen on this particular model. And as with all Gold Box deals, this will quietly disappear tonight.

#3: FIRE TV SALE

Let me be up front about this: Neither of these FireTV sets should be your main TV. These 32" Toshiba and Insignia models should be a secondary, or more appropriately, a tertiary set.

Despite having streaming powers built-in, outputting 720p isn’t... it’s just not something I’d give my full recommendation. But here’s the thing: these are $100, which means either can be great for your high school teen’s bedroom (the one you don’t like) or a garage. Or maybe a bathroom, if yours is big enough.

If you want a few more options, Best Buy does have a few more choices available.

#4: Prana Sale

I will never stop singing the praises of prAna, just ask my friends. I own six of their pants (and a beanie) and they are the best I’ve ever used. They also have mad sustainability cred... and... and... *faints* Right now they’re blowing out last season’s styles.

Whether it’s climbing, hiking, yoga, or whatever outdoorsy crap you’re into, prAna makes amazing gear for it. I own a couple Mojo shorts and Brion shorts for climbing and Zion Pants for hiking. This sale is active until next Monday, but supplies are limited.

#5: PISTACHIOS

Pistachios, in my humble opinion, are the best snack, because shelling them slows you down just enough to force you to really savor them. The problem is that I can’t stop eating them. That’s what makes these individual serving packs so great—just grab one on the way to work—and you can get 24 delivered by Amazon for just $14 right now.



#6: NEW BALANCE SALE

Here’s a deal with the potential to throw you off balance: Right now, thanks to a Flash Sale at Joe’s New Balance Outlet, you can get a pair of New Balance sneakers for just $25 using promo code FLASH25. The deal only applies to select styles, but still, getting any solid pair of shoes for less than $50 is a bargain in my book. This sale only lasts through February 24, and supplies are limited anyway, so I’d recommend breaking into an all out sprint in order to snag your next pair of sneaks.

#7: TRASH BAGS

You need trash bags. Everyone needs trash bags. But it sucks to spend a bunch of money on something that is, by definition, going straight into the trash. Amazon makes its own trash bags now (of course), and you can get a box of 200 for just $16 right now, about $.08 per bag. Even at that price, they’re not bargain basement quality; they have great reviews, and draw strings for easy closing. Just be sure to clip the 20% coupon so you don’t throw away money unnecessarily.

#8: TOMS BOOTS

Yes, boots are technically a winter shoe, but if you really look at TOMS selection of the tallest footwear, it’s pretty clear that these things are built to span several seasons — including, say, spring? Hence why you should take advantage of the shoe purveyor’s current offer of 30% off all boots. Their range of men’s and women’s styles are so good-looking, you’ll find a way to wear a pair before next fall, promise.

#9: Urban outfitters home sale

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take 30% off on-sale bedding, decor, wall art, window treatments, tapestries, throws, and more — or 40% if you’re a UO Rewards member, which you should be — all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new look for your bed, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces or candles; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.



#10: pliers

No matter how averse you are to DIY and home improvement projects, there are just some tools that you have to own. A couple of screwdrivers are mandatory. Ditto a hammer. And a decent pair of pliers are right up on that top tier.



Irwin’s Vise-Grip pliers have terrific reviews, non-slip handles, and a price tag that can’t be beat today. Just clip the $5 coupon to get a grip on these these pliers for under $9, complete with Prime shipping.