Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Networking gold box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, there’s a big networking and storage sale going on at Amazon. Highlights of this Gold Box include big discounts on wireless routers, mesh networking systems, like the Netgear Orbi and the D-Link Covr, modems, and Powerline adapters.

Advertisement

There’s also a few discounts on microSD cards, NAS-ready HDDs, and SSDs. Of course, you’ll want to visit Amazon’s sale page to see the full list. And as with any Gold Box, these prices will only stick around for today.

#2: DYSON VACUUMS

Photo: Amazon

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal 2 are down to $275 on Amazon, or nearly $100 less than usual.



The Dyson Ball 2 includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors to seal in suction, and its included tangle free turbine tool is great for furniture as well. It also features HEPA filters throughout the vacuum to keep dust inside, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

#3: RAVPOWER QI CHARGER

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $20 today with promo code KINJADJ2.

Advertisement

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included.

#4: j.CREW SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew is no stranger to extra discounts on sale items, but for today only, they’re marking down a whole lot of full-priced styles, too. All shoppers get 50% off select items for men, women, and kids, so the time to stock up on classic sweaters, coats, button-downs, accessories, and more is now.

#5: SUGRU DISCOUNT

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can pick up their Rebel Tech Kit for an all-time low $10 today. That includes four packs in four different colors, a remover tool, and a book with 14 projects to get you started.



#6: EUFY SMART PLUGS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to just $26 for a 2-pack this week, down from the usual $40.

Advertisement

Smart plugs are basically the atomic unit of smart home gear, and like pretty much all of these things, Anker’s let you control or schedule your outlet with both your phone and with Alexa. Their built-in energy monitoring feature, however, is a little less common, and a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).

#7: UNIQLO OUTERWEAR

Image: Uniqlo

It’s only February, but you may as well start preparing for April showers now, especially since Uniqlo is marking down a whole bunch of water-repellent Blocktech outerwear. Men’s and women’s Blocktech parkas and coats are as low as $69, with some longer styles marked down to $80 and $90. You’ll be glad you took advantage of this deal the next time you’re caught in a downpour.

#8: YI SECURITY CAMERAS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get two of them for just $51 with promo code MDV7ZSZR.



Advertisement

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service with several reasonably priced plans, but that being said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The cameras also have two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

#9: LEVI’S SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s, take 30% off sitewide with code WHYWAIT, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



#10: NINTENDO SWITCH ESSENTIALS

If you own a Nintendo Switch, Walmart is selling Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey for just $45. This is a great opportunity to round out your collection with what are essentially must-haves for the system.

Advertisement

If you’ve had them on your wishlist, I wouldn’t wait. These sold out the last time they were this price.