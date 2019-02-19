Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 anker speakers

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker speakers are a tremendous value, a reader favorite, and, today only, discounted as part of Amazon’s Gold Box. Choose from three portable Soundcore models (Soundcore 2, Boost, and Flare), each at their lowest price ever.

The Soundcore 2 and Boost are traditional, Bluetooth, water-resistant speakers, with the Boost offering more power, and Soundcore 2 offering a 24 hour battery. The Soundcore Flare comes in a pair, and you can either use them separately, or link them together for wireless stereo audio. They even have a ring of RGB LEDs at the bottom for some added, uh, flare. For the the Flare, make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

#2 H&R Block Software

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tax season is upon us, and if H&R Block’s Deluxe + State software is right for you (you can use this tool to find out), Amazon’s currently discounting it to just $18, an all-time low, and way less than the $45 H&R Block charges on its own site.



Deluxe is great for homeowners and anyone with any sort of standard investment income, but you’ll want to step up to Premium if you rent out property or are self-employed. It’s also on sale for $32, an all-time low.

Whichever one you choose, you’ll be able to import your previous years’ taxes from TurboTax if you’re switching over, and you can elect to receive all or some of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, with a 5% bonus.

#3 dyson v8 absolute

Photo: Amazon

Unless you live in a very large house, Dyson’s V8 cordless vacuum is probably the only vacuum you need. While it lasts for Prime Day, you can get the Absolute model for just $350 from Amazon (also available at Walmart), the best price we’ve seen since Black Frida. The Absolute features the longest battery life in the V8 line, and comes with the most accessories. Trust us, it’s worth the splurge.



#4 switch pro controller

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $50 is the best price we’ve ever seen.

If you’re thinking “but I have a pair of Joy-Con and the grip thing. What do I need this for,” know that I felt the same way for a long time. But when I finally caved and bought a Pro controller for a Super Smash get-together a few months ago, there was no turning back. It’s so much more comfortable to hold, and the buttons are so much bigger and nicer to press. I’m angry that I waited so long.

Note: If Woot sells out, Amazon also has it for $57, which is also a great deal.

#5 nike

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nike is one of the most desirable workout-wear brands, but quality gear often comes at a price. But thanks to a deal Nike’s running through February 23, don’t sweat the cost of a new Nike wardrobe. Now, take $30 off orders of $150 or more with promo code SPORT30, and treat yourself to a new pair of cool sneakers, or just some new athletic apparel to make hitting the gym that much more exciting.

#6 aukey wall charger

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code AUKEYZP2 to get the deal.

#7 anime

Screenshot: Tercius Bufete

Today, Amazon is offering big discounts on over dozen anime titles on Blu-ray, including Cowboy Bebop, Trigun, FLCL, Samurai Champloo, and a few individual Dragon Ball and One Piece seasons.



Apparently, the sale is for Anime Month, which is to honor all of the brave, Anime characters we lost in the great Anime Wars of the Early ‘90s. Never forget, never stop yelling.

#8 bamboo mattress pad

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and this popular one has a 50% coupon on Amazon today. I have this bamboo pad from ExceptionalSheets on my own Casper mattress, and it really does make an already-comfortable mattress feel even nicer.



Unlike most mattress pads, these ExceptionalSheets bamboo mattress pads are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic bamboo cover. Prices range from just $45-$59 today after you use 50% off promo code SAVE50PADS, depending on the size. We aren’t sure how long the coupon will be around though, so you probably shouldn’t sleep on it.

#9 ulta lash deals

Image: Ulta

Did you know National Lash Day is a thing? Me neither! Don’t question it though, because Ulta is marking the occasion by taking up to 50% off a range of mascaras, cruelty-free false lashes, and lash-boosting sample items. Plus, with a $25 purchase, your entitled to a free, lash-focused three-piece mystery gift, along with other free gift with purchase opportunities. So, if there’s something you have your eye on, buy it now; this one-day deal will be gone in the blink of an eye.

#10 brother label maker

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to $15 on Amazon today. With the exception of some very short-lived $10 deals, that’s the best price we’ve seen. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and you can store up to 30 labels for easy re-printing—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.

