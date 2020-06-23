It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The 10 Best Deals From Amazon's Big Style Sale

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
Graphic: Amazon

This week Amazon kicked off its Big Style Sale, in which you can save up to 60% on a variety of clothing and accessory lines including Champion LIFE streetwear, New Balance shoes and apparel, Levi’s jeans, Puma, Vineyard Vines, J. Crew, and more. Basically, they’re trying to raise awareness of their fashion department since most of you probably aren’t buying new fits with your Prime memberships. With the status of Prime Day up in the air, there’s no telling if or when we’ll see discounts this deep again.

While I won’t fault you for diving in and exploring all deals and sales curated here by Amazon and their publishing partners, we’ve also covered the Big Style Sale extensively on Kinja Deals where it’s prominently featured in our deals of the day post, updated daily. However, tempting as it is losing yourself in a boundless abyss of wallet-fattening deals recommended by our editors, I’ve put together a handy list of the best deals from Amazon’s Big Style Sale here, complete with excerpts from The Inventory staff.

To guide you through one of the biggest sales events of the year, I’ve brought the whole team along to bring you up to date on anything and everything we’ve covered so far.

#1: Fossil Chronograph quartz watch

Fossil Chronograph Quartz Watch | $43 | Amazon Style Deal
Fossil Chronograph Quartz Watch | $43 | Amazon Style Deal
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Amazon is known for its rotation of often deeply discounted items in its daily deals and lightning deals and it looks like those in its big style sale starting today will be no different. This beautifully constructed stainless steel watch from Fossil is one of these products with a savings of $86 off its original price. - Sheilah Villari

#2: Superga platform shoes

Superga Women’s Platform Sneakers | $27 | Amazon
Superga Women’s Platform Sneakers | $27 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
White sneakers are the pinnacle of summer fashion and go with basically anything. Pair them with the denim dress for a sporty and fun vibe. These, from Superga, are 65% off their original price and are being recommended by a few stylists. It’s probably because they are such a versatile item to have in your wardrobe. - Sheilah Villari

#3: Aldo Block heel sandals

Aldo Block Heel Sandals | $48 | Amazon
Aldo Block Heel Sandals | $48 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Go ahead and stock up on shoes and accessories from Aldo! These select styles are up to 50% off and will look sleek and stylish with whatever you wear. - Ignacia Fulcher

#4: cubcoat plush doll hoodies

Marvel’s Black Panther Cubcoat | $25 | Amazon Hello Kitty Cubcoat | $28 | Amazon
Marvel’s Black Panther Cubcoat | $25 | Amazon
Hello Kitty Cubcoat | $28 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
These cute little Cubcoats start as plushie dolls of your favorite characters across Disney, DC, and more, but unzip their backside and you’ll find it transforms into a wearable hoodie. You’ll find some as cheap as $18, and a vast majority are just $25. You have the likes of Darth Vader, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Piglet and Pooh Bear, Hello Kitty, Bob the Minion, Marshall from Paw Patrol, Batman, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and more. Grab your little one and shop around right here.

#5: AMERICAN APPAREL EASY HOT SHORTS

American Apparel Easy Hot Shorts | $30 | Amazon
American Apparel Easy Hot Shorts | $30 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Introduce your wardrobe to these dope shorts from American Apparel! Select styles are up to 40% off and look trendy AF, even if the brick and mortar stores aren’t exactly open for business. - Ignacia Fulcher

#6: ADIDAS DEFENDER III DUFFEL BAG

Adidas Defender III Duffel Bag | $35 | Amazon
Adidas Defender III Duffel Bag | $35 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Adidas has something for everyone in its corner of Amazon’s Big Style Sale, but I want to highlight some of these cool bags, such as a dual-compartment drawstring sackpack that’s just $11, or a colorful Santiago lunch bag that helps you celebrate pride in style for $19. Duffel bags come in a range of styles starting at $22, too. To shake things up, ladies can pull off the proud mother style whenever soccer practice resumes with an assortment of Saturday caps starting at $11. - Quentyn Kennemer

#7: Levi’s jeans, jackets, and overalls

Levi’s Women’s Vintage Shortalls | $37 | Amazon Levi’s Men’s Overalls | $37 | Amazon
Levi’s Women’s Vintage Shortalls | $37 | Amazon
Levi’s Men’s Overalls | $37 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey

Step into a new pair of jeans from Levi’s for up to 35% off! I, for one, am a huge Levi’s stan and would start with a pair of classic 501 jeans as well as the matching Trucker Jacket. Actually, I’m thinking about bringing overalls back into style. Grab these deals before they’re gone! - Ignacia Fulcher

#8: Champion life mixed media pullover

Champion LIFE Women’s Mixed Media Pullover | $28 | Amazon
Champion LIFE Women’s Mixed Media Pullover | $28 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Streetwear from Champion is up to 30% off! I’m talking about leggings, shorts, bike shorts, workout shirts, and more. I personally might go ahead a cop a crop top or two because it’s SUMMER! Or think ahead and gear up for fall weather with this colorful pullover, now marked down $50. - Ignacia Fulcher

#9: New Balance sneakers

30% Off New Balance Sneakers | Amazon Big Style Sale
30% Off New Balance Sneakers | Amazon Big Style Sale
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
For a short time, you can save up to 30% percent on New Balance sneakers and apparel. So if you need some running sneakers, or even a new pair just for summer, I would pick some up before the sale ends Friday. - Ignacia Fulcher

#10: Ray-ban Wayfarer Ii sunglasses

Ray-Ban Wayfarer II Sunglasses | $120 | Amazon
Ray-Ban Wayfarer II Sunglasses | $120 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Summertime means fun in the fun and if you want ultimate fun where you can actually see sunnies are needed. Five different color combo pairs of Ray Ban’s Wayfarer II are on sale today and they are a must. I’ve seen these as high as $184 before so this is a nice discount. - Sheilah Villari

