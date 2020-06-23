The 10 Best Deals From Amazon's Big Style Sale

Graphic : Amazon

This week Amazon kicked off its Big Style Sale, in which you can save up to 60% on a variety of clothing and accessory lines including Champion LIFE streetwear, New Balance shoes and apparel, Levi’s jeans, Puma, Vineyard Vines, J. Crew, and more. Basically, they’re trying to raise awareness of their fashion department since most of you probably aren’t buying new fits with your Prime memberships. With the status of Prime Day up in the air, there’s no telling if or when we’ll see discounts this deep again.



Advertisement

While I won’t fault you for diving in and exploring all deals and sales curated here by Amazon and their publishing partners, we’ve also covered the Big Style Sale extensively on Kinja Deals where it’s prominently featured in our deals of the day post, updated daily. However, tempting as it is losing yourself in a boundless abyss of wallet-fattening deals recommended by our editors, I’ve put together a handy list of the best deals from Amazon’s Big Style Sale here, complete with excerpts from The Inventory staff.

To guide you through one of the biggest sales events of the year, I’ve brought the whole team along to bring you up to date on anything and everything we’ve covered so far.

Advertisement



#1: Fossil Chronograph quartz watch

Fossil Chronograph Quartz Watch Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Amazon is known for its rotation of often deeply discounted items in its daily deals and lightning deals and it looks like those in its big style sale starting today will be no different. This beautifully constructed stainless steel watch from Fossil is one of these products with a savings of $86 off its original price. - Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

#2: Superga platform shoes

Superga Women’s Platform Sneakers Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

White sneakers are the pinnacle of summer fashion and go with basically anything. Pair them with the denim dress for a sporty and fun vibe. These, from Superga, are 65% off their original price and are being recommended by a few stylists. It’s probably because they are such a versatile item to have in your wardrobe. - Sheilah Villari



Advertisement

#3: Aldo Block heel sandals

Aldo Block Heel Sandals Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Advertisement

#4: cubcoat plush doll hoodies

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

#5: AMERICAN APPAREL EASY HOT SHORTS

American Apparel Easy Hot Shorts Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Introduce your wardrobe to these dope shorts from American Apparel! Select styles are up to 40% off and look trendy AF, even if the brick and mortar stores aren’t exactly open for business. - Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

#6: ADIDAS DEFENDER III DUFFEL BAG

Adidas Defender III Duffel Bag Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Advertisement

#7: Levi’s jeans, jackets, and overalls

Step into a new pair of jeans from Levi’s for up to 35% off! I, for one, am a huge Levi’s stan and would start with a pair of classic 501 jeans as well as the matching Trucker Jacket. Actually, I’m thinking about bringing overalls back into style. Grab these deals before they’re gone! - Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Advertisement

#8: Champion life mixed media pullover

Champion LIFE Women’s Mixed Media Pullover Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Streetwear from Champion is up to 30% off! I’m talking about leggings, shorts, bike shorts, workout shirts, and more. I personally might go ahead a cop a crop top or two because it’s SUMMER! Or think ahead and gear up for fall weather with this colorful pullover, now marked down $50. - Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

#9: New Balance sneakers

30% Off New Balance Sneakers Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, you can save up to 30% percent on New Balance sneakers and apparel. So if you need some running sneakers, or even a new pair just for summer, I would pick some up before the sale ends Friday. - Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Advertisement

#10: Ray-ban Wayfarer Ii sunglasses

Ray-Ban Wayfarer II Sunglasses Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Summertime means fun in the fun and if you want ultimate fun where you can actually see sunnies are neede d. Five different color combo pairs of Ray Ban’s Wayfarer II are on sale today and they are a must. I’ve seen these as high as $184 before so this is a nice discount. - Sheilah Villari

