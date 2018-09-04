Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: True Wireless Headphones

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since they were on Kickstarter.



You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on The Inventory, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

There’s no code for this deal, they’re just marked down to $100, the best price we’ve ever seen on Amazon by $10, and $50 less than usual.

#2: TRTL Pillow

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden ribs to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. Amazon’s got it marked down to $23 today, a rare discount from its usual $30, so if you have any travel on the horizon, I wouldn’t sleep on this discount.

#3: Anker RoboVac

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $55 on their newest model.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the new RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

This deal doesn’t require a promo code, but it’s the best deal we’ve seen on this so far.

#4: Sound Bar

Yamaha’s YAS-108 is one of our readers’ favorite sound bars, and the most budget-friendly option among our Co-Op finalists. Normally priced at $200, it’s down to $170 on Amazon right now, an all-time low.



Here’s what our readers had to say about it:

Well priced with virtual surround tech that really works great and surprising bass from a well established name. - Flat4Whore

I love my Yamaha soundbar. I needed something small that wouldn’t hang over the edges of my TV stand (seriously, some of these soundbars are enormous), and Yamaha came very highly recommended. Audiophiles may not like the built-in subwoofer as opposed to a standalone unit, but I don’t want to shake the walls with the bass since those walls are shared. - Duke of Kent

#5: Air Fryer

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of nature, cruel though they may be. But with an air fryer, you can get the crispiness of deep frying with little to no oil. This one uses a combination of convection, halogen, and infrared to heat foods to a crisp very quickly, and even works with things like frozen french fries and chicken tenders, no thawing required.

$68 is way down from the usual $100, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

#6: Lightning Cables

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, and comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty.



Think about that for a second. If your cable ever fails, instead of going out and buying a new one, you can just request a free replacement. Obviously, cable standards will become obsolete over time, Anker might not be in business by the time the sun explodes, and they probably won’t replace it if you, like, purposely set it on fire. But under normal circumstances, this could really be the last charging cable you buy.

That being said, your PowerLine II probably isn’t breaking any time soon. Anker claims it’s 40% stronger than the previous model, and it definitely feels heavy duty in the hand. The plugs are thicker and have longer collars than the previous version, and the cable itself is pretty thick and stiff compared to what you might be used to. It’s not the prettiest cable, but it’s clearly built to last.

The 6' white cable is marked down to $10 today, from its usual $13, and you can get the other colors for the same price with promo code ANKERPL2.

#7: Perfect Fitness

The Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym can turn any doorway into a pull-up bar, and helps you do perfect push-ups and sit-ups as well. It rarely sees discounts from its usual $40, and today’s $29 deal is a new all-time low. Just be sure to get yours before they’re all swoled out.

#8: Tiny Drinks

Today only, Amazon’s running a big sale on small drinks. Specifically, Forto coffee shots (think five hour energy, but for coffee people), Stur water enhancers, and, uh, Jelly Belly drink mix bottles. At the very least, try some Forto! There are a bunch of flavors, they’re just over $1 per bottle with this sale, and an additional 5% clippable coupon on the page makes them even cheaper.



Note: Some of the Forto shots have 200mg of caffeine, and others have 100mg. Choose accordingly.

#9: Alton Brown

The latest edition of Alton Brown’s “cookbook” that enjoyably makes sense of cooking, instead of just teaching specific recipes, is on sale in Kindle format. If you touch a spatula or a piece of cookware regularly, I’m Just Here for the Food should be at your disposal, especially for just $3.

#10

Walmart’s latest HDTV blowout isn’t a massive TV, but if 50" is all you need, $280 is a great deal for this Sharp 4K set. Unlike a lot of TVs at this price level, it has smart apps built in, and even HDR (though obviously, not Dolby Vision).