#1: 15% off eBay

eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off almost any $25+ order, with a maximum savings of $100. Just use promo code PREGAME15 at checkout to get the deal, which expires at 10PM ET tonight.

My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V8 Animal is a hell of a cordless vacuum for $221, or if you’re looking for an upright, try the filter-free Dyson Cinetic Animal + Allergy for $195.

As always, another good place to start is Best Buy’s eBay storefront, which carries a ton of video games and rarely-discounted tech items like Bose QuietComfort headphones that are eligible for the savings.

Worldwide Stereo is another reputable seller, and a great place to score rare discounts on Sonos speakers, including the brand new Sonos Beam sound bar.

Need a new TV? TCL’s incredible 2018 model with Dolby Vision HDR is eligible.

These sales are consistently great if you’re in the market for a game console. Here’s an Xbox One X PUBG bundle with a bonus copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins for $400 with code PREGAME15. Nintendo Switch prices on eBay are slightly elevated, but the code will still knock it down to $263 via Newegg (in Gray or Neon). And while the code doesn’t work on gift cards, but you can use it on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships.

The code works on everything from major sellers to individuals selling out of their garage, so if you’ve had something on your wishlist, just search for it - the code should work on just about anything.

#2: Sonos Playbar

While we see deals on Sonos’s smaller speakers from time to time, the room-filling Playbar hardly ever goes on sale. While supplies last though (which, if history is any guide, will not be for long), Sonos has refurbs in stock for $549, or $150 less than buying it new.



Like all Sonos refurbs, the Playbar includes the company’s standard 45 day return policy and a full one year warranty.

Don’t forget, you can save on a bunch of other Sonos products as well from today’s one-day eBay sale.

#3: Wayfair Labor Day Sale

Take a load off and save up to 75% this week on new furniture and appliances from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $25 or less and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances too, just for started. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



The sale ends next Tuesday, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

#4: Amazon Tech Sale

Whether you’re building a new PC, upgrading your existing setup, or just need some more flash storage or a better router, Amazon’s running a wide-ranging sale on select computers, components, and accessories, today only.



A few of our favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full selection. Just remember that the best stuff might sell out early, but all of the products will go up in price at the end of the day.

#5: Bidet

Quick thought experiment: A bird has pooped on you outside a restaurant, and a kind bystander has offered you a paper napkin to clean yourself off. Do you use the napkin and go about your day, or do you go inside and wash off with running water in the bathroom?



That’s the elevator pitch for bidets, and it’s a persuasive one. Of course you should clean your undercarriage with water, it’s pure savagery that most of us don’t. And installing one is a lot easier and cheaper than you might think. This model from Superior Bidet is 50% off for our readers today - just $25 with promo code 50OFFKINJA. You can install it yourself in minutes on almost any toilet; all you need is a screwdriver, a wrench, and an open mind.

#6: Smokers

If you want to try your hands at smoking some meats, there’s a grill for every budget on sale today.

This $45 Masterbuilt charcoal smoker is cheaper than ever, and a great place to start.

If you want to put your smoking on autopilot, this Traeger is $105 less than usual. It uses wood pellets fed by an auger into a heating element to generate smoke. You just set the precise temperature you want, and the grill will automatically add wood as needed to maintain it.

And finally, if you want to go all out with a heat-retaining ceramic kamado grill, this 188 pound Kamado Joe is down to $696, from its usual $1,049.

#7: Two Outlet Smart Plug

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $25 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code WIFIPLUG23 at checkout to save a few bucks.

#8: Coleman Cooler

While it won’t keep ice frozen for a week like more expensive coolers, this 70 quart Coleman will keep a lot of drinks cold for at least a day, and Walmart’s offering a terrific deal on it today.



For $45, you’ll get the cooler and two Ozark Trail 30 ounce tumblers that can keep drinks cold all day long. The cooler by itself is currently selling for $43, so you’re basically getting those tumblers for less than $1 each, which is a complete no-brainer.

#9: $75 Kindle

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $75 for a refurb, it’s within $5 of the best price we’ve ever seen today. And don’t worry, you’ll still get the same 1-year warranty you’d get if you bought it new.



#10: Mini Keyboard

This tiny wireless keyboard and trackpad works with any device that accepts USB wireless keyboards, including most game consoles, home theater PCs, and even some smart TVs. I wouldn’t want to tap out an essay with the thing, but it would sure beat typing your Netflix password with a joystick and onscreen keyboard.



Get it for just $7 with promo code 5P28FO9V.