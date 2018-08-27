Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Last Call For 20% Off Games

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The program switches over tomorrow, so lock in your orders to save 20% today. You won’t be charged until the game ships, so you can always cancel later if you change your mind.

Amazon just announced that it will be discontinuing its 20% preorder discount on physical video games on August 28, and replacing it with a $10 Prime member credit on select games. A $12 cash discount is certainly preferable to a $10 store credit, though it sounds like some digital game downloads may be included in the new benefit, so we’ll withhold our verdict until we see how wide-ranging the credits are.



In the meantime though, you still have until the tomorrow to lock in preorders with the 20% discount. We’ve listed out some of the most popular upcoming titles on this post, but the discount should work on basically any physical game, as long as you’re a Prime member. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout, and you won’t be charged until the game ships.

Personally, I just put in an order for Fallout 76, which includes access to the beta.

#2: OLED TVs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1149 today at Walmart as a refurb, or an all-time low $1590 for 65", with small additional discounts available if you pick up in a store.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

#3: Back to School Furniture

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ll tell you what, back-to-school furniture is a whole lot nicer looking today than it was when I was in college. This one-day sale on Amazon includes mid-century modern-styled furniture, plus several mattresses, on sale for shockingly low prices. That coffee table above is only $55, and the shelves are only $29, just for starters. They’re not going to be heirloom quality, but they’ll get the job done while looking way too nice to belong in a dorm room.



#4: KitchenAid Cold Brew

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re hooked on smooth, caffeine-rich cold brew coffee, you can save a lot of money by making it at home, and KitchenAid’s brewer is the nicest looking option we’ve seen.



Just put coarse coffee grounds in the hopper, add water, and take the grounds out after a day or so. The entire assembly can live in your fridge, and each batch results in 28 ounces of coffee concentrate, which is good for 14 servings if you dilute it properly.

$65 is a solid $12-$15 less than usual, and an all-time low, so don’t sleep on it.

#5: Sunskis

Photo: Sunski

I wore my Sunski Dipseas everyday for over a year and got compliments on them practically every time. Sunski sunglasses are lightweight, comfortable, scratch-resistant, and 25% off right now. Pick up a pair that you’ll actually enjoy wearing.

#6: Brother Printer

Photo: Amazon

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

#7: USB-C Battery pack

There are only a handful of USB battery packs out there with USB-C Power Delivery, and this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on one of them.



$52 gets you RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack, complete with a 30W USB-C port that can power a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at basically full speed, plus two regular USB ports as well. Just use promo code 2XRA4PGQ at checkout to save a whopping $30.

#8: USB-C Cables

Photo: Anker

Anker’s nylon-wrapped, kevlar-reinforced PowerLine+ cables look great and feel great to use, and they’re running a big sale this week on USB-C version. Take your pick of a USB-A-to-C cable in two different lengths and two different colors, or a Power Delivery-capable C-to-C cable. Just be sure to note the promo codes.



#9: Breda Watches

Graphic: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code B2S50 and grab select watches for just $50.

#10: JEtBlue Flights

If you have any fall travel plans, or just feel like making some new ones on a whim, JetBlue is currently taking 20% off award flights from September 17-November 6, when you book with points by this Wednesday.

The deal isn’t valid for Friday or Sunday travel, but otherwise, it should work on any JetBlue flight during the promotional window. JetBlue’s search tool will show you the discounted rated by default, so you won’t have to go through to checkout to see how many points you need.

Don’t have enough TrueBlue points in your account to take advantage? It just so happens that Chase just added JetBlue as a transfer partner, so it should be really easy Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardholders to top up their accounts. As we wrote here, transferring points doesn’t usually make sense, but you’ll definitely come out ahead with these discounted redemption rates.