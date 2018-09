Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet today, you’ve probably heard about this Pikachu And Eevee Nintendo Switch Bundle. Now, mere hours after it was announced, the console is up for preorder. It’ll set you back $400, rather than the usual $300 for a Switch, but includes a Pokéball Plus accessory and a preinstalled copy of Let’s Go Pikachu.