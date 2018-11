Photo: Native Union

Native Union’s 10' Lightning cable isn’t the cheapest Lightning cable out there, but it might just be the best looking. From the woven exterior (in your choice of colors) to the attractive (and movable) knot that acts as a built-in weight to keep it from falling behind your nightstand, it would be a great gift for any iPhone owner. It’s hardly ever discounted from its usual $40, but today, it’s down to $28.