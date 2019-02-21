Graphic: Chelsea Stone

True Religion jeans had a moment in the aughts, but the denim brand still holds up in 2019. And today, we’ve all been blessed with major True Religion discounts. Take up to 70% off a range of styles for men and women at Nordstrom Rack in continuation of your quest for the holy grail of jeans, because everyone know sliding on a quality pair is akin to a religious experience.

