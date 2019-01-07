Nordstrom Rack is watching over us all with its latest flash event on all things AllSaints. For two days only, fashion saints and sinners alike can enjoy about half-off well-made, neutral-toned apparel — including a plethora of cozy knits for men and women, and ladies’ coats — along with a selection of stylish leather handbags and belts. And while our faith in good Nordstrom Rack deals is everlasting, this particular sale is not, so shop it sooner rather than later or risk the best stuff selling out.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Thank Heaven For This AllSaints Sale at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack is watching over us all with its latest flash event on all things AllSaints. For two days only, fashion saints and sinners alike can enjoy about half-off well-made, neutral-toned apparel — including a plethora of cozy knits for men and women, and ladies’ coats — along with a selection of stylish leather handbags and belts. And while our faith in good Nordstrom Rack deals is everlasting, this particular sale is not, so shop it sooner rather than later or risk the best stuff selling out.