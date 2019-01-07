Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom Rack is watching over us all with its latest flash event on all things AllSaints. For two days only, fashion saints and sinners alike can enjoy about half-off well-made, neutral-toned apparel — including a plethora of cozy knits for men and women, and ladies’ coats — along with a selection of stylish leather handbags and belts. And while our faith in good Nordstrom Rack deals is everlasting, this particular sale is not, so shop it sooner rather than later or risk the best stuff selling out.

