Graphic: Erica Offutt

You don’t need to have a yard or even any gardening knowledge to grow your own fresh herbs, veggies, and flowers. You can start growing indoors with this countertop AeroGarden Sprout.

We post deals on AeroGardens relatively often, but this machine is smaller than the others with space for three plants (rather than the usual 6), so it would work well in homes with limited counter space. Plus, it has a smaller price tag, just $50 today from Amazon, which is a good $20 less than usual.



That $50 gets the AeroGarden (that will notify you when the plants need water or nutrients), three seed pods, special plant light, and nutrient solution. So if you’re looking to get into gardening, this would be a good way to dip your toe in the water.