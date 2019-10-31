Temperatures Are Dropping, and So Is the Price on the Famous Amazon Coat

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket | $107 | Amazon

Everyone fucking loves this viral Amazon coat (not me, though, because I’m an individual!), and today, you can get one of your very own for much less than usual. Right now, The Coat, aka the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket is available in every color (for beige, black, grey, green, navy, and red) for just $107, down from it s usual price of $140. As you can imagine, a coat this popular rarely goes on sale, so if you want to be hip to the trends this fall and winter , you better buy one right this second.