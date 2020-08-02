Tekken 7 is Just $12 on the PS4, and Also Noctis is There For Some Reason

Tekken 7 (PS4) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

Tekken 7 (PS4) | $12 | Amazon

Did you think I was joking about talking about fighting games all weekend? You were wrong, then! Tekken 7 on the PS4 is just $12—wait, hold on. Is that Noctis? From Final Fantasy XV? Why? I thought Soulcalibur was the series with the weird crossovers... and Geralt was more or less a shoe-in for Soulcalibur VI so...

Well, anyway, Noctis is there, I guess. And a bunch of other characters too! Tekken 7 also got news Friday night, with Season 4 bringing balance tweaks to all of the characters, and a new character that’s yet to be revealed. Why not snap up a copy and get ready for the new update? Maybe you can tell me the reason they conjured up for Noctis to be there.