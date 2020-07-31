Tees as Low as $8 for the Next Three Days at the Disney Store

Tee Shirt Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Tee Shirt Sale | $8 | Disney Store



Get the whole family Disn ey ready even if you aren’t headed to the parks anytime soon. Adult tees are just $12 and kids are $8. This is a killer shirt sale from the house of mouse and this deal runs until Sunday night.

These all-over tees that are a collaboration with Cake worthy are really starting to grow on me. T his Stitch one is unbelievably adorable with that lil monster all over it. But like I said plenty of picks for boys, girls, mom, and dad. This is a great value for these and you’re looking at 50% or more off in some cases. If you see something you like snag it quick. Sizes are going fast.

Free shipping on all orders over $75 and the s ale ends August 2.