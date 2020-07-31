It's all consuming.
Tees as Low as $8 for the Next Three Days at the Disney Store

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsDisney Deals
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Get the whole family Disney ready even if you aren’t headed to the parks anytime soon. Adult tees are just $12 and kids are $8. This is a killer shirt sale from the house of mouse and this deal runs until Sunday night.

These all-over tees that are a collaboration with Cakeworthy are really starting to grow on me. This Stitch one is unbelievably adorable with that lil monster all over it. But like I said plenty of picks for boys, girls, mom, and dad. This is a great value for these and you’re looking at 50% or more off in some cases. If you see something you like snag it quick. Sizes are going fast.

Free shipping on all orders over $75 and the sale ends August 2.

Sheilah Villari

