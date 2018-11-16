Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

It’s been a minute since the heyday of Five Nights at Freddy’s, but there’s a reason that game resonated so deeply: Animatronics are incredibly disturbing. Sure, Teddy Ruxpin is designed to appear “friendly,” and today’s $45 price is an all-time low, but look into those eyes and tell me you don’t see evil. If you thought Furby was a soulless demon, just wait until this thing starts talking in the middle of a night. Then you’ll get to experience Five Nights at Teddy’s.

