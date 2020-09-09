It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
TeamGroup's 1TB SSD is a Steal at $75

Quentyn Kennemer
TeamGroup 1TB SSD | $75 | Amazon
TeamGroup 1TB SSD | $75 | Amazon
TeamGroup 1TB SSD | $75 | Amazon

We’re starting to see 1TB solid state drives dip down to $70 on a fairly regular basis, and while this deal on a 2.5" TeamGroup SATA drive doesn’t quite get there, $75 is still a bargain for speedy storage. Add it to any desktop PC or laptop and watch as your operating system flies. Read speeds can get up to 530 megabytes per second, which is no longer the top mark in flash storage, but it’s loads faster than any mechanical drive you may still be clinging to.

