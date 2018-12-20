Photo: Amazon

Some kids are just born entrepreneurs. I have one who loves anything to do with money, business, and selling, so I’m wondering if I should pick up this Osmo Pizza Co. Game to give us all a break from Monopoly and lemonade stand planning.

It comes with the Osmo iPhone Base, which allows kids to monitor real-time customer satisfaction levels and checks their work as far as order accuracy and giving correct change. (You can also buy it without the base if you already have one, but you do need it for the game to work as intended.)



Maybe it’ll give your children just the experience they need to become actual titans of industry. At worst, it’ll just give them something fun to do that sneakily reinforces their math skills.

