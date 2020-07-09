It's all consuming.
Teach Your Kids About an Ancient Relic With This Blockbuster Game

Sheilah Villari
The Blockbuster Game | $10 | Amazon Gold Box
The Blockbuster Game | $10 | Amazon Gold Box

When I saw the case appear on my dash I assumed it was some sort of vintage throwback box, which I was still absolutely interested in. As a former Blockbuster employee (# 161) I was absolutely intrigued to step back into the golden age of video rental. And grab 52% off while doing so.

This game is charades on over two hundred movies from all different genres and eras. I enjoy games like this because it shows me who of my friends I have to take under my cinematic wing and educate them on the wonders of celluloid. One reviewer said they needed to update the movies because their children didn’t know them and well, what do you say to that. The point of the game is to revisit the ‘90s are earlier. So in truth, maybe this is a Millenial and Gen X game night. I still stand by using this as a barometer on whether your friends are cool or not.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

