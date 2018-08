Screenshot: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

I’m an avid coffee drinker, but come 3:00pm, I’d rather sip on a cup of tea. If you’re anything like me, this one-day sale is steeped with deals you’ll enjoy. Today only, choose from many types of loose-leaf tea from Oolong to English Breakfast to Turmeric Ginger, plus pick up some simple, classic double-walled tea cups as well.