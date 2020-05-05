It's all consuming.
TCL's Stunning 65" 8 Series 4K HDR QLED Smart TV Is 50% off at Best Buy

TCL 8 Series 65&quot; QLED Smart TV | $1,000 | Best Buy (via Google Shopping)
While blockbuster movies may be getting delayed left and right, 2020 is shaping up to be an exceptional year for gaming. Last week, we reported on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla going up for pre-order just days after The Last of Us Part II got its new release date: June 19. If you’re itching to upgrade your TV in time for these surefire visual spectacles, the TCL 65" 8 series 4K HDR smart TV is $1,000 at Best Buy today.

Normally this QLED set retails for $2,000. Save about 50% while supplies last, and experience your favorite games, movies, and TV shows on the big screen the way they were meant to be seen: at a sharp 4K resolution with HDR-standard vibrance on a quantum dot panel uncontested by all except the uppermost OLED screens. With support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, the only thing you’ll be missing out on is, well, a thousand bucks in your checking account.

