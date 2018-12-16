Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software, and the 55" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $550. That’s about $100 less than usual, and even $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday, and any way you slice it, it’s an incredible value for that set of features.

Want to upsize to the 65"? It’s also on sale for $930, though that’s only about a $20 discount, and we’ve seen it go as low as $900, albeit very briefly.