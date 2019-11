TCL 75S425 75" TV | $700 | Walmart

We’re getting close to prime TV buying season but, like a retailer putting up Christmas decorations the day after Halloween, TCL just can’t wait. The company is known for making stunning-yet-affordable TVs, but the bigger ones are often more expensive. Today, TCL’s 75" 4K TV is down to a low $700, which is comparable to where we’ve seen its smaller cousins in the past.