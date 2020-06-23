TCL 10 Smartphones Bring Quality Hardware That Was Already Cheap Before Today's 15% Discounts

TCL 10 Pro | $382 | Amazon

TCL 10L | $212 | Amazon

Looking for a new smartphone? TCL may not be a name you’re familiar with in this realm, but much like their rise to fame in the TV world, their value-packed smartphones have been turning heads these past few years. The TCL 10 series phones pack mid-range Snapdragon octa-core chipsets, 6GB of RAM, quad cameras, and big beautiful 6-inch-plus displays, and they’re 15% off today. The TCL 10 Pro, which has a slightly beefier processor, an AMOLED display, and more base storage (128GB) is $382 following a $68 price cut. If you don’t have as much to spend, the TCL 10L tops out at 64GB and dons LCD for $212, down from $250 .

Advertisement

Both smartphones are certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, plus they have the usual GSM radios for use on T-Mobile, AT&T, and more.