Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Today, Taylor Swift professed her love for Command tape, and now probably millions of tweens (and also me, an adult woman) are in the market for some of that sticky sweet mounting goodness. Luckily, this 12-pack of large picture-hanging strips from Command is marked down to $9 on Amazon. So we will buy this Command product, fill that “Blank Space” on our walls with some new art, because Band-Aids don’t fix nail holes. Look what you made us do, Taylor!

