Tarte's Custom Beauty Kit Is Back and You Get 7 Full-Sized Items For $63

Ana Suarez
If you love Tarte Cosmetics, their best deal of the year is back. The $63 Custom Beauty Kit is in stock and you’re going to get seven full-sized items included in that price. You get to choose a foundation, a blush or bronzer, an eyeshadow palette, mascara, lipstick, makeup bag, and more.

While Tarte’s extremely popular Shape Tape concealer is not available in the Custom Beauty Kit, it is also on sale today. It’s marked down to $20 (which is $7 off) for today only.

