Tarte's Custom Beauty Kit Is Back and You Get 7 Full-Sized Items For $63

Custom Beauty Kit | $63 | Tarte



If you love Tarte Cosmetics, their best deal of the year is back. The $63 Custom Beauty Kit is in stock and you’re going to get seven full-sized items included in that price. You get to choose a foundation, a blush or bronzer, an eyeshadow palette, mascara, lipstick, makeup bag, and more.

Advertisement

While Tarte’s extremely popular Shape Tape concealer is not available in the C ustom B eauty K it, it is also on sale today. It’s marked down to $20 (which is $7 off) for today only.