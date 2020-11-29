It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Tarte's Cult-Classic Shape Tape Concealer is Just $19 Today

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber WeekendKinja DealsDealsUlta DealsTarte Cosmetics Dealscyber monday dealscyber mondayholiday 2020
165
Save
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer | $19 | Ulta
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer | $19 | Ulta
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer | $19 | Ulta

If you struggle with dark undereye circles or blemishes, a quality concealer can make all the difference. Why not give your skin the absolute best?

Advertisement

Tarte’s cult beauty favorite, the  Shape Tape concealer, is only $19 at Ulta right now. This is a classic cosmetic for a reason— the Tarte concealer is perfect for obscuring flaws and for aiding in contouring, if that’s your thing.

This amazing price point applies to all shades, of course, but the deal won’t last long. Get it while you can, because this concealer usually goes for $27-$30 at most retailers.

Advertisement
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Twice Is Nice: Get Two 21" Desktop Monitors for $99

Keep Your Laptop Safe and Sound With $150 off Incase's Eo Roller

Stay Cozy at Home This Winter With up To 50% off Classic and New Board Games

Get Ready to Refresh Walmart.com Like Your Life Depends on It