Tarte's Cult-Classic Shape Tape Concealer is Just $19 Today

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer | $19 | Ulta

If you struggle with dark undereye circles or blemishes, a quality concealer can make all the difference. Why not give your skin the absolute best?

Tarte’s cult beauty favorite, the Shape Tape c oncealer, is only $19 at Ulta right now. This is a classic cosmetic for a reason— the Tarte concealer is perfect for obscuring flaws and for aiding in contouring, if that’s your thing.

This amazing price point applies to all shades, of course, but the deal won’t last long. Get it while you can, because this concealer usually goes for $27-$30 at most retailers.