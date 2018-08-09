Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:
- Tarte Tarteist™ Glossy Lip Paint
- Lancer The Method: Polish
- Sephora Collection PRO Domed Foundation #78
- Sephora Collection PRO Contour Highlight Brush #80
- Sephora Collection The Sculptor - Airbrush Sponge
- Lancôme LES SOURCILS DÉFINIS
- Lancôme SOURCILS GEL Waterproof Eyebrow Gel-Cream