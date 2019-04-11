Image: Tarte Cosmetics

Here’s a sweet deal to spice up your makeup bag: Tarte Cosmetics is taking 25% off their entire site for their Friends & Family sale event. Even better, Tarte Rewards members get 30% off — and it’s free to sign up for the program. Use promo code BESTIES, and stock up on everything from the brand’s famed foundation to skincare products to eyeshadow palettes to take advantage of free shipping on orders of $40 or more.

