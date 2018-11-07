Image: Tarte Cosmetics

Talk about a sweet deal. Go-to makeup brand Tarte Cosmetics has reupped their incredible custom kit promotion. Beauty lovers pick seven of their favorite full-size Tarte products, plus a makeup bag to store everything in, for a mere $63. Yes, you read that right. The whole thing normally goes for over $200, so you’ll definitely want to bag this one-day sale before it’s gone.

