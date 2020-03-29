Target's Buy 2 Get 1 Free on Video Games Lets Your Build Your Backlog

Buy 2, Get 1 Mix & Match | Target

Running out of video games to play? Target has you covered! This week, they’re running a sale where their video game selection is buy two, get one free. This gives you the chance to stock up on titles that don’t go on sale too often at a discount.

Of course, the best way to take advantage of this deal is to pick up three $60 titles that just came out, or their price has remained stagnant on. Games like Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition or Diablo III: Eternal Collection. Or, you can go the other way and grab three $20 games like the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and have three new titles to play for just $40.

This sale covers PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch titles, so no matter what console you play on you’re all set to go!

