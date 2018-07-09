The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can choose two different boxes, and pick up seven or eight samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $7. Choose between the regular Beauty Box, the Multicultural Box, or the Men’s Edition, all full of summer-ready moisturizing products, curl-enhancing creams, deodorants, and more.
