Hunter for Target sale | Target
Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Target recently launched their collaboration with Hunter, with affordable rain gear for the whole family. And right now, it’s all up to 70% off. Not sure why this didn’t sell well (there are talks that the boots they made weren’t good quality so they pulled them, and that made the line tank, but who knows) but regardless, you can pick up some sneakers, slides, outerwear, and more.