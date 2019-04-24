Photo: Target

Babies are adorable and have the cutest squishy legs in the world, but they’re also disgusting. It’s not their fault, they don’t know how to keep themselves clean. All they do is poop, pee, puke, and drool. Any parent, grandparent, aunt, or uncle of a newborn knows exactly how messy babies are. Thankfully, Target is selling baby clothes for 50% off right now. So, you’re going to want to stock up on onesies ASAP.

Every house with a newborn needs the staple Basic 4-Pack Short Sleeve Bodysuit. With this sale, the basic bodysuit pack is just $5, but honestly, you’ll want to order five of those packs to start. Babies just sit around in onesies 90% of the time. If you’d like a little more pop of color (and pants) for your baby, you can grab a Baby Girls’ Cloud Island Pink 4pc Set for $5 or Baby Boys’ Gone Wild 3pc Set for $5.