Target Has B2G1 on Video Games This Week, So It's Time to Stock Up

Running out of games to play? Well, Target wants to help with that with their buy two, get one free video game sale! If there are a few games you’ve been eyeing but didn’t want to pay full price for, now is your chance to save.

As always, this sale includes most of the games Target has in stock, and it even includes some very specific pre-orders, which is unusual for these sort of sales. Unfortunately the sale does not include Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, which was what I was eyeing. I guess I can play the other 50 or so games in my backlog instead...

But there are a lot of great games in this sale, so you’ll be sure to find three that interest you and save. This sale also extends to movies, books, and music, so take some time and give them all a look!