Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

I guess we were all good enough to earn a special gift this Christmas, because Target gift cards are 10% off, today only. You can buy up to $300 worth, meaning you can save up to $30, and you know you could easily drop that much on a single Target run. Why are you still reading? Go! Seize the deal!

Notes: You can choose mail, email, or mobile delivery for any of the card designs. You won’t be able to use the card until tomorrow, and the typical 5% REDCard discount doesn’t apply on Target gift card purchases, so we recommend using a credit card that will earn you points like the Capital One Venture or Chase Freedom Unlimited.