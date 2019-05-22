Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

iOttie is best known for its smartphone car cradles, but they also make some of the best magnetic phone mounts on the road, and you can save on three different options today.



Whether you want to mount your phone on your dash, in front of your long-dormant CD slot, or in front of a vent, all you have to do is tap it into place. Just note that the dashboard and CD slot mounts are from iOttie’s iTap 2 line, with sturdier magnets, whereas the vent mount is one of iOttie’s original iTaps.