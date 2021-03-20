It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Tap Into Your Inner Wolverine and Shred Any Meat Effortlessly With a $12 2-Pack of These Handy Claws

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
2-Pack: Meat Pulling and Shredding Claws | $12 | SideDeal
2-Pack: Meat Pulling and Shredding Claws | $12 | SideDeal
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

2-Pack: Meat Pulling and Shredding Claws | $12 | SideDeal

I’m not going back to using two forks to shred chicken, pork, and other delicious meats for tacos, tortilla soup, and other recipes. Now that I’ve used a pair of these meat pulling and shredding claws, I know how quick the work can be.

Advertisement

Make quick work of any meat in need of shredding and live out your Wolverine fantasies on a very small scale with a $12 2-pack of these Two Elephants claws.

This is a really good deal—usually you’d get just one of these for that price. Now you can give a pair to your mom or something too! Or anyone you think needs some help shredding meat. How nice is that?

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`