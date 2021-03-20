Tap Into Your Inner Wolverine and Shred Any Meat Effortlessly With a $12 2-Pack of These Handy Claws

2-Pack: Meat Pulling and Shredding Claws Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

2-Pack: Meat Pulling and Shredding Claws | $12 | SideDeal



I’m not going back to using two forks to shred chicken, pork, and other delicious meats for tacos, tortilla soup, and other recipes. Now that I’ve used a pair of these m eat p ulling and sh redding c laws, I know how quick the work can be.

Make quick work of any meat in need of shredding and live out your Wolverine fantasies on a very small scale with a $12 2-pack of these Two Elephants claws.

This is a really good deal—usually you’d get just one of these for that price. Now you can give a pair to your mom or something too! Or anyone you think needs some help shredding meat. How nice is that?