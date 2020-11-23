Tap Into the Tablet Life With $70 off an iPad Pro

iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi- Fi) | $730 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

For an all-encompassing mobile workstation, a laptop’s still the way to go. Many people don’t need all that power, though, and the iPad Pro is an impressively capable tablet that can serve as a good portable computer. It starts at $800 for 128GB of storage, and right now you can get it for $70 off at Amazon and Best Buy. You’ll still need the Magic Keyboard and Pencil to get the most out of it, but even on its own you’ll still have a solid tablet that won’t slow down any time soon.