TaoTronic's Surprisingly Good True Wireless Earbuds Are Even Cheaper for Black Friday

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Earphones | $30 | Use the promo code WINBH053 and clip the $5 off coupon on the page

If you’re looking for an AirPods-esque experience for your next earbud purchase but don’t want to pay the Apple Tax, TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 53 earbuds are down to just $30 during Deals Week.

In his review, Whitson says that “they have no business being as good as they are for that low a price.” TaoTronics advertises 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, plus an additional 36 hours with the charging case.

