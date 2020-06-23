TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Headphones Fall to $35

TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Headphones | $35 | Amazon



TaoTronics is making it super cheap to get an entry-level pair of ANC headphones. The SoundSurge 60 are just $35 when you clip the coupon at Amazon.

Advertisement

These feature dual 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, improved voice calls with CVC 6.0 microphones, and TaoTronics is advertising 30-hour battery life with quick charging, where just five m inutes on the juice gets you a two-hour session.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/9/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/23/2020.