TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Headphones Fall to $35

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Headphones | $35 | Amazon
TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Headphones | $35 | Amazon
TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Headphones | $35 | Amazon

TaoTronics is making it super cheap to get an entry-level pair of ANC headphones. The SoundSurge 60 are just $35 when you clip the coupon at Amazon.

These feature dual 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, improved voice calls with CVC 6.0 microphones, and TaoTronics is advertising 30-hour battery life with quick charging, where just five minutes on the juice gets you a two-hour session.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/9/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/23/2020. 

Quentyn Kennemer

I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test, and finding the time to is my cause.

