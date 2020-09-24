It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

TaoTronics Smart Cool Mist Humidifier Is Only $37, and Pairs With Alexa

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
35
Save
TaoTronics Smart Cool Mist Humidifier | $37 | Taotronics | Promo code SMART50
TaoTronics Smart Cool Mist Humidifier | $37 | Taotronics | Promo code SMART50
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

TaoTronics Smart Cool Mist Humidifier | $37 | Taotronics | Promo code SMART50

It’s starting to get a little chilly outside, so protect your nose from those annual nose bleeds, get your hands on a TaoTronics Smart Cool Mist Humidifier, only $37, which is 43% off the original list price of $70. It can hook up to your WiFi and pair with your Alexa for easy voice activation. As for the water capacity, it’s 1.6 gallons, and allows up to 30 hours of use without refilling and is super quiet! Grab it before its gone.

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Thursday's Best Deals: Apple's New iPad, Wayfair's Way Day, Nintendo eShop Gift Cards, Ankbit Wireless Earbuds, Sceptre 65" 4K TV and More

These $16 True Wireless Earbuds Have 150 Hours of Battery In a Case That Charges Your Smartphone

Walmart Has a 65" 4K TV for Just $398

No Man’s Sky Might Finally Be the Endless Space Game We’ve Always Wanted, and It’s Only $20