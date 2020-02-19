TaoTronic's Incredibly Good True Wireless Earbuds Are Just $46 Right Now [Exclusive]

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 Smart AI Noise Reduction TWS Earbuds Graphic : Tercius Bufete

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 Smart AI Noise Reduction TWS Earbuds | $46 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJA079 at checkout

If you’re looking for an Beats Pro-esque experience for your next earbud purchase but don’t want to pay the Apple Tax, TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 79 are down to just $46 with our exclusive promo code KINJA079.

Advertisement

I’ve been using a pair as my dedicated gym bag set , and they’ve been a tremendous boon to my workouts. They are super comfortable, can last for 8 hours, plus the case adds an extra 40 hours. This pair miraculously stays put in my ears, which is pretty sweet .

The Bluetooth 5. 0-powered connection is mostly good. From my experience, there’s some quirkiness when linked to the Peloton but I couldn’t replicate the problems during any other workout. As for the ANC, I’d say the quality is more terrific, noise-isolating, as opposed to truly noise canceling . Which is to say, they’re still great for workouts. The case feels a little cheap, but it rarely left my bag . It seems like Taotronics put all the money into the earbuds themselves, which is the smart move .

For under $50, this pair of truly wireless earbuds is a bonafide steal.