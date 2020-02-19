It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

TaoTronic's Incredibly Good True Wireless Earbuds Are Just $46 Right Now [Exclusive]

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
516
Save
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 Smart AI Noise Reduction TWS Earbuds | $46 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJA079 at checkout
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 Smart AI Noise Reduction TWS Earbuds | $46 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJA079 at checkout 

If you’re looking for an Beats Pro-esque experience for your next earbud purchase but don’t want to pay the Apple Tax, TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 79 are down to just $46 with our exclusive promo code KINJA079.

Advertisement

I’ve been using a pair as my dedicated gym bag set, and they’ve been a tremendous boon to my workouts. They are super comfortable, can last for 8 hours, plus the case adds an extra 40 hours. This pair miraculously stays put in my ears, which is pretty sweet.

The Bluetooth 5. 0-powered connection is mostly good. From my experience, there’s some quirkiness when linked to the Peloton but I couldn’t replicate the problems during any other workout. As for the ANC, I’d say the quality is more terrific, noise-isolating, as opposed to truly noise canceling. Which is to say, they’re still great for workouts. The case feels a little cheap, but it rarely left my bag. It seems like Taotronics put all the money into the earbuds themselves, which is the smart move.

For under $50, this pair of truly wireless earbuds is a bonafide steal.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Aluminum-Free Deodorants, According to Guys Who’ve Gone Natural

Wrenching Your Neck Is A, Well, Pain In The Neck. We Can Help.

REI's Past Season Style Sale Can Save Adventurers Up to 50% on Gear

Pick Up a Fancy Titanium Keychain For $11 Because You Can