TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Headphones Fall to $50

In our latest co-op, I asked you guys to nominate the best active noise-cancelling headphones under $300. I was going to wait for the results to begin testing some options, but with this deal on TaoTronics’ Hybrid ANC headphones, I’m pretty sure this is where I’ll begin. If the $10 coupon on Amazon’s site isn’t enough, you can take an additional $20 off with coupon code IAE8UP8O for a final total of $50.

TaoTronics makes lofty claims on its “hybrid” ANC, suggesting it can block out 96% of ambient noise, and if the reviews are anything to go by, it’s as effective as advertised . It features dual 40mm drivers, and TaoTronics is advertising 30-hour battery life, though this may be with ANC disengaged. Buy one on impulse, or wait for my eventual review.