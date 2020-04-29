TaoTronics' BH22 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are Down to Their Lowest Price Ever [Exclusive]

TaoTronics BH22 ANC Headphones Graphic : Gabe Carey

TaoTronics BH22 ANC Headphones | Amazon | $30 | Promo code KINJAD2E

TBH, one way I’ve managed to filter out the bullshit (and my LOUD upstairs neighbor) in all fo this is with a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. You can can treat yourself to a pair from TaoTronics, one of our readers’ favorite brands from the makers of RAVPower portable chargers, for just $30 right now using our exclusive promo code KINJAD2E. This deal lasts until May 5, so you’ve got time, but not THAT much time to think about it.

We’re in impulse buy territory at this price, and anyone dealing with noisy roommates while they’re trying to work will appreciate the perks of active noise cancelling, which differs from passive noise cancelling since it leverages sound to combat itself. If reviewers are to be believed, these are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can get on a budget. And with a battery life of up to 45 hours, your bops never have to stop.

This story was originally published by Ignacia on 4/29/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/29/2020.