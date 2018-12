Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Mario gets all kinds of cool stuff out of question blocks — coins, extra lives, various superpowers — and you can get something almost as neat from this PowerA Nintendo Switch Super Mario Question Block Car Charger. Yep, it’s basically infinite power for your Switch, even when you’re on the go. How did you ever guess?