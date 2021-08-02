Beard Collection | $54 | Scotch Porter | Promo Code EASY15



For beard wearers like myself, keeping your whiskers in check can feel like a burden, especially when you don’t know where to start. Scotch Porter’s mission is to make self-care for men accessible and affordable, beginning with a sizable discount on its flagship Beard Essentials bundle. While this compilation would normally set you back a whole $73, it’s currently marked down to $64 on the site—and entering the code EASY15 brings it down another 15% to $54.



Included in the box are four must-have products for any facial hair haver: the company’s signature beard wash, beard conditioner, beard balm, and balm serum. All are crafted using non-toxic ingredients such as liposomes and white willow bark, which are proven effective at conditioning and moisturizing. Even if you’re not familiar with beard upkeep already, you’ll catch on quickly, as applying the products is as simple as rubbing it into your beard after a bath, shower, or dip in the pool.



A single order gets you 2-3 months of beardruff-butchering product, all with free shipping and a 60-day money-back guarantee. For a fuller, cleaner beard, try Scotch Porter today.

